HPD: 2 shot and killed during apparent ambush between groups in east Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD Chief Acevedo describes ambush shooting of group, killing 2

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least two people are dead and one is in critical condition following a shooting near Strickland Park in east Houston.

Police say the shooting occurred Thursday after 4:45 p.m. in the 12800 block of Eastbrook.

During a press conference, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said the shooting happened between two groups who were "settling a score from a previous fight."



The shooter was reportedly waiting on the roof of an abandoned home, armed with an "AR-15 type rifle, with a 30-round clip," according to Chief Acevedo

Acevedo said an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old man were killed in the shooting. Another man was transported to the hospital, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery. An 18-year-old woman was also struck in the knee, Acevedo said.

Police didn't have much information on suspects other than a black Tahoe vehicle that may be connected to the incident.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen shotteen killedinvestingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting forces closure on Beechnut
Lone Star College-Greenspoint given 'all clear' after lockdown
Man to be moved from final resting place due to mistake
HPD faces high-risk gamble with FBI investigation
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from federal custody
Worker accused of $164K alcohol heist on New Year's Eve
Montrose artist upset over use of his mural
FBISD drops legal actions linked to graves on school site
Show More
Trail rider struck by car
HPD officer under investigation released from hospital
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
Atascocita MS student arrested for having saw blade, hit list
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
More News