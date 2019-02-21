BREAKING: Houston PD Chief @ArtAcevedo just arrived to shooting scene on Eastbrook. Early report: 4 people shot, 1 is dead here at the scene. We are awaiting more details. The latest on #Abc13 at 10 pic.twitter.com/ksU473t6lB — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) February 22, 2019

At least two people are dead and one is in critical condition following a shooting near Strickland Park in east Houston.Police say the shooting occurred Thursday after 4:45 p.m. in the 12800 block of Eastbrook.During a press conference, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said the shooting happened between two groups who were "settling a score from a previous fight."The shooter was reportedly waiting on the roof of an abandoned home, armed with an "AR-15 type rifle, with a 30-round clip," according to Chief AcevedoAcevedo said an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old man were killed in the shooting. Another man was transported to the hospital, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery. An 18-year-old woman was also struck in the knee, Acevedo said.Police didn't have much information on suspects other than a black Tahoe vehicle that may be connected to the incident.