Technology

California gun owners' personal information exposed in data breach

That information includes people's names, ages, addresses and license types.
EMBED <>More Videos

California gun owners' personal information exposed in data breach

FRESNO, Calif. -- If you have a concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit in California, your personal information may have been exposed to hackers.

The California Department of Justice recently had a data breach, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says hackers gained access to personal information of CCW permit holders in the state.

That information included people's names, ages, addresses and license types.

The Department of Justice shut down parts of its website once they learned about the breach.

Anyone who believes their personal information was stolen is asked to contact authorities immediately.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who learns their identity was compromised in this data breach to report online here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technology
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. judge accused of unlawfully arresting former TV journalist
Employees having trouble getting paid from popular Midtown restaurant
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes from Texas hospital
Two people hospitalized after boat crash on Lake Houston, HFD says
Man wanted in wife's death fatally struck by van, police say
1 hospitalized after big rig falls into construction hole
Show More
Burn ban in effect for unincorporated parts of Harris County
HPD responds to reports of threat at Ben Taub hospital, police say
81-year-old missing for nearly week in need of medication, family says
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
A glance at migrant smuggling deaths globally since 2000
More TOP STORIES News