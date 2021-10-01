Gun training trends in Houston after 'permitless carry' bill passes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10992923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With Texas' permitless carry law beginning, Houston-area leaders believe law enforcement's hands are tied. But, one expert insists there shouldn't be a panic as long as certain things are met by those wanting to carry in public.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All year, ABC13 has reported about how the number of violent crimes and homicides have gone up in Houston.It's a sad reality, but some Houstonians are using it as a catalyst to be proactive.People all across southeast Texas have been signing up for and inquiring about gun training."Since Sept. 1, since they passed the, I've had a slight decrease in license to carry interest, but I've had a big increase in handgun training," said firearms instructor Darius Sanders.On Thursday, ABC13 caught up with Sanders and former Army Special Forces member Aric Gray, co-founder of Gray Beast Solutions."Education, education, education," Gray said. "It's great to be able to carry that gun in your purse. Great to be able to carry that gun in your pocket. But, at the same token, if you don't understand the weapon system or understand the legality, if you don't understand the totality of circumstances, you can't just pull a gun out and start shooting."According to the Houston Police Department, there have already been 348 homicides so far this year, opposed to the 275 that happened in 2020. That's a 27% increase.Stacy Neal got her concealed carry license three years ago due to a stalker incident. She doesn't plan on taking any chances."Some guys just don't take no for an answer," she said. "So, you want to be able to protect yourself in case they try to cause you harm or what not. No one wants to walk around and feel unsafe, so I think everyone should at least take a class."