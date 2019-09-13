Gun incident prompted lockdown at Langham Creek High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former student with a weapon prompted the lockdown at Langham Creek High School Friday morning, according to school district officials.

David Hughes, principal of Langham Creek, issued a statement that says shortly before 10 a.m., Cy-Fair ISD police officers received a tip that a former student inside the school was reported to be in possession of a weapon.



Hughes stated that the suspect fled the school and officers quickly apprehended him. A weapon was discovered in his possession and the school entered lockdown mode as a precautionary measure.


Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the campus, investigating reports of shots fired, but Cy-Fair ISD says no shots were fired on campus.



Hughes added that once officers issued an all-clear shortly after 10:30 a.m., the campus began the process of lifting the lockdown and worked to reunite students with concerned parents. That process was taking place in the multi-purpose gym. Parents are asked to park in the west parking lot.

