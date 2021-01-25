Dickinson ISD 4th grader caught with loaded gun on campus

BACLIFF, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dickinson ISD student was reportedly caught carrying a gun in their backpack on campus on Monday.A fourth grade student at K.E. Little Elementary brought a loaded gun to school on Monday morning, according to an email sent to parents.Around 8:20 a.m., before the school day started, another student told a teacher that one of the fourth grade students was hiding a gun in his or her backpack.The teacher alerted the principal, who searched the 9-year-old's backpack and found the gun. It was confiscated and handed over to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.No injuries were reported."Dickinson ISD is extremely grateful and proud of the student who promptly reported the gun to a teacher," the email sent to parents read. "Students are regularly taught about the importance of speaking up and we commend this student for the prompt response."It's not immediately clear how the student got a hold of the weapon or why he or she brought it to school.The district said it's discussing further disciplinary action.