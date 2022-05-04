Gun confiscated from Westside High School student in HISD, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD sent a call out to all the parents of students in Westside High School on Wednesday due to a gun confiscation.
Authorities said the gun never made it inside the school and no one was injured.
Extra HISD police officers will be on patrol during dismissal Wednesday afternoon for extra precaution, according to authorities.
HISD sent the following statement to parents:
"This is an important message for Westside parents from Principal Keri Wittpenn. I need to make you aware of an incident that occurred this morning. We discovered that a student arriving to campus had a weapon. Houston Police Department responded, and the weapon was confiscated prior to the student entering the building, and no one was injured.
Please know that we take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the school office at 281-920-8000. Again, this was an important message for Westside parents from Principal Keri Wittpenn."
