HISD to layoff curriculum specialists amid planning to cut $60 million from administration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District is planning to lay off 25 curriculum specialists in the coming week.This move stems from the HISD administrators planning to present a plan to the Board of Trustees to cut $60 million from the district administration. It is said that amount cannot be cut without laying people off.ABC13 spoke to Millard House III, the HISD superintendent as he laid out his strategic plan saying that why the cuts are needed. He says it is to get the district back on track.The specialists are being told that their current positions are no longer going to be offered, but they do have a chance to apply for similar roles as curriculum managers and curriculum coaches if they choose to do so.There are enough job openings for those roles, the district said.