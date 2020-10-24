1 killed, 1 injured in Gulf Freeway crash that leaves car annihilated

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed and a woman was critically hurt when a car split in half in a crash on the Gulf Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston police.It happened in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway feeder near Scarsdale around 3:20 a.m.Police said the driver was speeding and lost control of the car when they hit a tree. It was unknown who was driving the red Pontiac Grand Prix.Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car. Police described them both to be 25 years of age.Video shows the car split in half as it burst into flames.It wasn't clear if impairment was a factor in the crash.