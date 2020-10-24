1 killed, 1 injured in Gulf Freeway crash that leaves car annihilated

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed and a woman was critically hurt when a car split in half in a crash on the Gulf Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston police.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway feeder near Scarsdale around 3:20 a.m.

Police said the driver was speeding and lost control of the car when they hit a tree. It was unknown who was driving the red Pontiac Grand Prix.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car. Police described them both to be 25 years of age.

Video shows the car split in half as it burst into flames.

It wasn't clear if impairment was a factor in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashcar accidentwoman injuredman killedcar firecrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Singer Jerry Jeff Walker dead at 78
Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.
HPD officers rescue residents from apartment fire
Here's how long the cool air will stick around
Monica Roberts' legacy remembered at memorial service
Freeway closures that could impact your weekend plans
Tropical depression may form over Caribbean Sea soon
Show More
Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Bucs: source
UTHealth antibodies study is largest of its kind in the US
Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids
'Mom code' keeps Utah COVID numbers artificially low
US sets COVID-19 infection record with 83K more cases
More TOP STORIES News