Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a sign on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died Saturday when he crashed into a sign on Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of the freeway near Fuqua.

The rider was northbound on the feeder road and was trying to get onto the main lanes of the freeway when he crashed, Houston police said.

The victim was not wearing a helmet, according to officers.

He had visited a nearby bar before the crash, but it wasn't clear if alcohol was a factor, police said.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released. The freeway reopened Saturday morning after several hours.
