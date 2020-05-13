Shopping

Grocery prices reach 50 year high amid pandemic

By
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, experts say grocery prices are higher than they have been in 50 years.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, April grocery sales showed a 4% price increase for poultry, meat and fish.

Cereal, baked goods and non-alcoholic beverages saw a 2.9% price increase.

The highest price spike was eggs, with a 16% increase.

Overall, grocery prices increased 2.5%.

Experts say the price increase has to do with supply and demand.

Americans are shopping at the grocery store more than ever thanks to stay at home orders.

Additionally, some of our county's largest meat suppliers are dealing with coronavirus spreading inside their facilities and have been forced to close.

If you had plans for a cook out on memorial day, be ready to pay up. One local grocer says hamburger meat prices have jumped.

"Last year, Memorial Day, our hamburger pricers were $3.99 a pound. It's gonna be $5.99 a pound this year," he said.

However, there are still ways you can save on groceries during this time.

If you're ordering online, try to do it with a neighbor or friend to split delivery costs or even get it for free.

You can also sign up for store rewards programs and look around online for coupons you can show in store on your phone.

Unfortunately, many grocery stores are not offering weekly specials anymore because demand is so high.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingfood cartfoodiecoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcouponscovid 19foodu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Few showers today, more to come this week
10-month-old's father killed in gunfight in north Harris Co.
Need help paying your rent? Help is on the way
State wants school districts to extend 2020-2021 school year
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
HPD searching for fugitive accused of sexually abusing a child
CDC docs stress plans for more virus flareups
Show More
13 Investigates: Texas schools to track 'uncontactable' students
Texas families in need to receive $285 per child for food
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Here's why driver who plowed through graves won't be charged
Pie challenge raises money for Camp for All
More TOP STORIES News