grey's anatomy

Calling all 'Grey's Anatomy' fans: You can make money by watching all 17 seasons

What if you could make bingeing "Grey's Anatomy" your job? Well, one company is giving a lucky fan the opportunity to do so!
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC renews 'Grey's Anatomy' for season 18

With "Grey's Anatomy" heading into its 18th season, many of us have spent countless hours watching the medical drama. But, what if you could make binge-watching "Grey's" your job?

Well, one company is looking for someone to do just that. NiceRx is on the hunt for one superfan to binge-watch all 369 episodes of the Emmy-winning series this summer to determine who saved more lives: Meredith Grey or Miranda Bailey.

One lucky superfan will receive $1,000 in payment, a full box set of the show, a personalized Cameo message from Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and a yearlong subscription to Netflix.

As the longest-running medical drama on television, "Grey's Anatomy" has always paid homage to frontline workers. But the show's messages of celebrating real-life heroes took an ever deeper meaning in its 17th season with a storyline centering on COVID.



To apply to the "Grey's Anatomy" "dream job," fans can visit NiceRx's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgrey's anatomyabc primetimetelevisionabcotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
GREY'S ANATOMY
'Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy' stars preview crossover event
Kate Walsh returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' for season 18
On The Red Carpet goes behind the scenes of top shows
Jake Borelli shares his 'go-to' LA hiking spots
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News