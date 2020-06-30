Business

Gulf Greyhound Park closing its doors for good after nearly 3 decades

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- After nearly three decades, Gulf Greyhound Park Simulcast and Event Center announced on Tuesday that it will close for good on June 30.

The company said a decline in live racing and simulcast wagering over the past few years is the reason behind the closing.

"We regret having to make this decision, but feel that it is in the best interest for our company. We would like to thank the cities of La Marque and Texas City as well as other surrounding cities and the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce for their continued support during the last twenty-nine (29) years," stated general manager Sally Briggs.

Gulf Greyhound Park's, which are located in Texas City and La Marque, are known to hold parties and special events for large groups.

The space was also home to live greyhound racing, trade shows and business meetings.
