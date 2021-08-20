sylvester turner

City of Houston gives green light to 10 new environmentally friendly stormwater projects

HOUSTON, Texas -- The city of Houston has launched a pilot project that will speed up the permitting process for environmentally friendly stormwater projects.

The Green Stormwater Infrastructure Expedited Permitting Pilot Program, announced Aug. 4, will approve at least 10 projects in the Houston area by Aug. 2022. In conjunction with the Resilient Houston initiative, the city is targeting 100 green stormwater infrastructure projects by 2025.

The city is working on rules and regulations that will govern the development of green stormwater infrastructure. Mayor Sylvester Turner rolled out a tax abatement program for green stormwater infrastructure projects last December.

