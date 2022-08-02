3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- Folks live well in Houston and its surrounding suburbs and cities, and a new study illustrates just how well.

A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks names three Greater Houston-area neighbors Pearland, League City, and Sugar Land among the richest big cities in the U.S.

HomeSnacks looked at three data points to rank the country's richest big cities: median household income, unemployment rate, and poverty rate. The study features 306 U.S. cities with at least 100,000 residents.

