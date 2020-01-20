Pets & Animals

Grandmother has sweetest reaction when surprised with new puppy

ESCALON, California -- California resident Alexandra Del Cima captured video of the moment her family surprised her grandmother with a new puppy at their home in Escalon, California.

Del Cima told Storyful her grandparents had been asking members of her family for a puppy for months after their dog unexpectedly passed away the year before.

"My grandparents last dog passed away very unexpectedly & sudden last year & they've been asking for a puppy for months. Today, my mom & I were able to surprise my grandma with a new puppy," she wrote on Twitter.

Del Cima said her family was not planning on gifting her grandmother with the dog, but an opportunity presented itself after they learned a friend's dog had a litter.

"Everything just lined up perfectly so we felt it was meant to be," Del Cima said. "Her reaction was far better than anything I could have ever imagined."

The dog is a Shih Tzu and Maltese mix and is nine weeks old, according to Del Cima.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniagrandmothersurprisepuppy
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News