This is not your normal Hot Chocolate! David Nuno shows us a new Holiday Recipe!

Just in time for cool weather, here's a special twist of a holiday favorite! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a sweet and smooth treat that the kids will love this season! David Nuno shows us how to take your hot chocolate to the next level with some GOYA coconut milk, brown sugar and more. Try this easy Coconut Hot Chocolate recipe at home and watch the holiday cheer in your home rise!
This Week's Recipe: Coconut Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
2 Cans - GOYA Coconut Milk
3/4Cup - GOYA Brown Sugar Cane (Panela), finely chopped
1/8 Tsp - Salt
2 Tbsp - Unsweet Cocoa Powder
1/4 Cup - Bitter Sweet Chocolate, finely chopped
1/2 Tsp - Vanilla Extract
Whipped Cream
Coconut Flakes
Instructions
Step 1 - Add coconut milk, brown sugar cane and salt to medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until sugar dissolves and milk comes to simmer about 5 minutes.
Step 2 - Reduce heat to medium-low. Whisk in cocoa powder and bittersweet chocolate. Cook, whisking constantly, until cocoa powder and chocolate dissolve and mixture is smooth and thick, about 5 minutes more. Whisk in vanilla extract.
Step 3 - Divide hot chocolate evenly among serving mugs. Top with whipped cream and shredded coconut, if desired
