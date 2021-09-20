Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Elita's Savory Arroz Con Pollo Recipe!

It's Hispanic Heritage month! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that celebrates Hispanic Culture and is sure to be a family favorite. Elita is in the GOYA kitchen whipping up a traditional Cuban Arroz Con Pollo recipe. It's packed with tasty chicken, hearty rice and plenty of Hispanic spice!
This Week's Recipe: Arroz Con Pollo
Ingredients
1/2 bell pepper diced
1/2 white onion diced
4 garlic cloves minced
1/2 tablespoon of cumin
GOYA Olive oil
2 cups GOYA white rice
Boneless skinless chicken thighs
Can of GOYA peas
Jar of GOYA red pimiento
Salt
Half can beer
I teaspoon bijol
Instructions
Step 1 - In a deep pan or pot, heat olive oil to medium heat. Add bell pepper, onion, garlic, salt and cumin. Cook, stirring until onions are translucent.
Step 2 - Add chicken to pot. Cook slightly, flipping over until white on each side. Add more salt as needed.
Step 3 - Add 2 cups of water and bijol. Bring to a boil. Add rice and peas. Cover and reduce heat. Let simmer for 20min.
Step 3 - Add beer if desired. Add pimientos. Stir together and cook until beer is absorbed.
GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.