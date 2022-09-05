David Shares his Chickpea Salad Recipe

Fall is here and that calls for a fresh new recipe! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a new take on a dinner salad that is packed with flavor and good for you! David Nuno shows us how to make a garden fresh Chickpea Salad!

This Week's Recipe: Chickpea Salad

Ingredients

6 oz. can of chickpeas

Handful baby spinach

Handful kale

cucumber, sliced

chopped onion

tomato, chopped (or 6 cherry tomatoes)

cup chopped walnuts

6 sliced strawberries

4 oz. feta cheese crumbles

3 TBSP Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 TBSP Balsamic Vinegar

Instructions

-Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

-Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and serve.

The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.