Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California after Ridgecrest earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom says President Donald Trump has called him and expressed commitment to helping California recover from two earthquakes that hit the state in as many days.

Speaking to reporters after touring the damage zone, Newsom said Saturday that he and Trump talked about the struggles California has been through, including two devastating wildfires that happened just six months ago.

The Democratic governor said, "There's no question we don't agree on everything, but one area where there's no politics, where we work extremely well together, is our response to emergencies."

"He's committed in the long haul, the long run, to help support the rebuilding efforts," Newsom said of Trump.

