When will Gov. Abbott address relaxing COVID-19 mandates? It might be Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott is due to talk Tuesday afternoon in the Texas Panhandle about small businesses, but there could be a lot more coming out during this event.Late last week, the Texas governor indicated an announcement is coming "pretty soon" on whether he'll relax current COVID-19 mandates, including one in effect since last July that requires masks in public."We're working right now on evaluating when we're gonna be able to remove all statewide orders, and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon," Abbott saidNevertheless, Abbott's office scheduled an event with the governor at a locally owned Mexican restaurant in the Lubbock area as part of a "statewide announcement." The event is slated to start at 1:30 p.m.While lifting the mask mandate appears to be a point of contention, especially as the coronavirus seems more apt to survive through variants, Abbott has cited the growing accessibility of vaccines, especially after the FDA's emergency-use authorization of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot dosages.Texas is due to receive 24,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in its initial rollout, ABC News reports. Those doses will be distributed between sites in Arlington, Dallas and Houston, where the city expects doses to arrive as early as Tuesday.As of Monday, the state was allocated. About 1.8 million people have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require two rounds of shots.In addition to the mask mandate, statewide orders in effect include a policy that rolls back business reopenings in a hospital region if its COVID-19 patients exceed 15% of hospital capacity for seven days. Abbott put that policy in place last fall.Even if a vast majority of Texans get vaccinated, experts at the federal level still strongly suggest adhering to the COVID-19 protocols Americans have had to follow for the last year.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease doctor, has repeatedly said that he does not know when Americans will be able to return to normal, but that they may still need to continue wearing face masks into 2022.