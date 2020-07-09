Mayor Turner speaks for first time after being sued over the Texas GOP convention

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to address the lawsuit filed against him by the members of the Republican Party of Texas during a news conference this afternoon.The lawsuit comes one day after Turner decided to cancel a contract to host the Texas GOP convention next week in Houston.Conservative power broker Steve Hotze and four others announced that they are suing the mayor, claiming in court documents that Turner's decision is an attempt to silence the Republican Party of Texas.The plaintiffs argue that, despite issuing formal orders throughout the pandemic, most "ultimately went unenforced, ignored, or even circumvented."They continue on to argue that Turner only recently started enforcing such orders when it came to the Republican convention."His choices with regard to the RPT's Convention are simply opportunistic and are in stark contrast to the treatment of other peaceful, political assemblies during this same pandemic," the court documents read.They say the same constitutional rights Turner "advocated for" during protests and marches, he is now "quash(ing)."The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary restraining order preventing the cancellation of the TRC. They hope the temporary restraining order "serves to provide emergency relief and preserve the status quo until a hearing may be had on a temporary injunction."They are also seeking "an award of nominal and compensatory damages."Turner's decision to cancel the convention came after Houston started to see a surge in positive COVID-19 cases after Memorial Day weekend."Look, these are some very serious times, and the safety of the people attending the convention, the employees, their family members, the people in the city of Houston, have their public health concerns," Turner said during Wednesday's news conference. "First responders, police, fire, and municipal workers will all be in contact or in close proximity to this indoor gathering. Simply, the public health concerns outweighed anything else."On Wednesday, the city of Houston reported reported 204 new COVID-19 new cases. Turner mentioned that he believes there may be some sort of "glitch" in the state's system and believes the number is higher.