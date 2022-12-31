Visitors destroy bad memories of 2022 on Good Riddance Day in Times Square NYC

Visitors were invited to Times Square to destroy their bad memories for "Good Riddance Day" on Wednesday.

MANHATTAN, New York -- Before we say hello to 2023, it's time to say good riddance to 2022.

Visitors were invited to Times Square in New York to destroy their bad memories for "Good Riddance Day" on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Houston police warn against DWI and celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve

During the event, people wrote down all the things they want to leave in the past and watched them get destroyed.

Many said goodbye to bad memories fueled by the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Ever wonder what happened today in history? Here's a blast to the past