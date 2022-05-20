Houston gets highlighted as one of the stops in the Good Morning America 'Rise and Shine' tour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians gladly answered the call Friday morning to say "Good Morning America!"GMA crews arrived in Houston as part of the Rise and Shine tour and celebrated everything amazing about our city.Dolphin watching in Galveston and the Johnson Space Center are two of the places that ABC News correspondent, Kaylee Hartung, visited."This was a really fun assignment for me because I know and love Houston, and know and love Texas. I am from right next door in Louisiana. I spent five years living in Austin, so this was a fun one to dig into. The city of Houston has so much to offer," said Hartung.About 50 volunteers woke up early and helped plant an urban garden on the roof of the Post HTX downtown. It is one of the largest urban rooftop farms in the world.An effort spearheaded by the Blackwood Educational Land Institute focused on regenerative agriculture and cultivating food where it's needed."Houston is a great, great city, but we do have about half a million people who live in food deserts right now. We have about three-quarters of a million people who experience food insecurity, a lot of those are children. So what we are trying to do is make sure people know that you can grow food in the middle of a city," a Blackwood Land Education Institute organizer said.GMA news anchors even got the opportunity to taste the Houston famous Three Brothers Bakery pecan pie.