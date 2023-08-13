Golf cart driver shot, killed after driving through gate when homeowner said to leave, deputies say

A golf cart driver was shot and killed after driving through a gate when Huffman homeowner said to leave, Harris County deputies say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man who drove a golf cart through his gate after being told to leave Saturday evening, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the series of events unfolded at a home in the 24300 block of FM 2100 at about 8:30 p.m.

The homeowner heard his dogs barking and grabbed his gun to see what was going on, according to Sgt. Sidney Miller. When he walked outside, he reportedly saw a man on construction equipment along the street, according to Miller.

Investigators said the homeowner confronted the man, asking what he was doing. The man got on a golf cart and told him to "mind your business" and to go inside, deputies said.

The man then drives, in the golf cart, to the homeowner's property, and they began arguing, the sheriff's office said.

Miller said the man rammed the golf cart into the homeowner's gate, prompting the gate to hit the homeowner. The homeowner fired several shots, hitting the 50-year-old man, deputies said.

The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The shooter did administer CPR. He is cooperating with the investigation. So we're still out here interviewing some people inside the home as well to see what their story is. Once this investigation is completed, we're going to turn (the case) over to the Harris County DA's office to see if there will be any pending charges," Miller said.