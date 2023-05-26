Houston startup created from love of fashion and hatred of jean shopping

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hatred of jean shopping sparked an idea that aims to change the way women shop online.

Three Rice University students launched Goldie, a website that uses an algorithm that pairs your measurements with different clothing brands.

"Everyone is always asking us what does Goldie stand for?" Co-creator Samantha Wong said. "It's short for Goldie Locks so those jeans they are not going to be big and they are not going to be too small, they are going to fit you just right."

The idea led them to win the 2023 Napier Rice Launch Challenge with a $50,000 prize.