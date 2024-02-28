18-year-old shot to death blocks from HS campus in Northside, HPD says

Houston police are trying to make sense of what played out on Goldcrest Street in the Northside, where shots were fired and people screamed Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said an 18-year-old man was shot to death near Sam Houston High School on the city's Northside on Wednesday.

HPD confirmed an investigation Wednesday afternoon in the 9800 block of Goldcrest Street, not far from the Hardy Toll Road. North Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene at 3:30 p.m.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson, police found an SUV in a ditch with the 18-year-old man inside. An HPD call slip reported that screams were heard following shots in the area.

The man was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to HPD.

Crowson said the man got in an argument with other people, and a white pickup truck may have been involved.

This shooting was just two blocks from Sam Houston High School. Dismissal there was briefly staggered, but quickly resumed as usual.

The ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker is reporting 949 assaults over the last 12 months in the designated area where Wednesday's shooting unfolded. The York Plaza-Pembrook Place-Hawthorne Place designated area recorded 947 assaults in 2022, 1,100 in 2021, 1,098 in 2020, and 946 in 2019.

The area is home to 33,000 people

