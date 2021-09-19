drug bust

Gold-plated pistol found during drug bust near Port Arthur

EMBED <>More Videos

Gold-plated pistol found during drug bust in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) -- A lot of drug and weapon busts have been reported in Houston over the years, but rarely do reports involve a shiny gun with gold plating.

Police said they recovered the gun during the search of a home in Bridge City near Port Arthur.

Investigators said this started when a Port Arthur officer discovered a bundle of cocaine in a car during a traffic stop on Thursday. That led officers to search two homes. They said they found about 4.4 pounds of cocaine, a rifle and $44,000 in the home.

The golden gun was found in the second home.

Police said they arrested 29-year-old Humberto Anteverde on drug charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cocainecrimedrug busttraffic stopinvestigationguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed
'That's a lot of poison' Box of fentanyl was headed to Houston home
Strip club raid just the beginning of crackdown, HPD chief says
More than 800 crooks rounded up in sting that used fake app
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News