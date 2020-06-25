'Godzilla Dust Cloud:' 5 things to know about the dust coming to Houston

We flew over this Saharan dust plume today in the west central Atlantic. Amazing how large an area it covers! pic.twitter.com/JVGyo8LAXI — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) June 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Allergy sufferers, beware. A giant dust cloud is headed Houston's way this weekend.But you should know the dust isn't always a bad thing.Here are 5 things you may not know about that Saharan dust cloud, nicknamed the Godzilla Dust Cloud.This dust may not be healthy for humans, but it's actually good for plants and trees, particularly trees in the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil."New Scientist" reports the nutrient-dust helps keep the biggest rainforest in the world fertile. However, researchers have also linked Saharan Dust to coral disease in the Caribbean.Researchers have pinpointed one spot in Africa where most of the dust is coming from. One study found 56% of the dust found in the Amazon comes from the Bodélé depression in the country of Chad in north-central Africa.Unlike many Saharan dust clouds, this one can be seen clearly from space.Astronaut Doug Hurley tweeted on Sunday his view above the dust plume over the West Central Atlantic.NOAA also showed a view of the dust over the Caribbean.The dry nature of the dust plume limits thunderstorm and cloud development.The National Weather Service says that it suppresses the development of tropical systems, just in the short-term.Some dust storms add vivid red and orange colors to the sunrises or sunsets.But this time, there's enough dust you can expect just to see haze or a dull milky gray color.