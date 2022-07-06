Ginger Zee talks all things drought, sea levels and bayou cleanup during visit to Space City

That’s me pitching in to help the folks who regularly clean-up @buffalobayou … as much as I love their mission, their dedication, we have to stop producing/using the single use plastic. #plasticfreejuly #plasticpollution #pollution #litter pic.twitter.com/pBU3b3oI3b — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) July 5, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee paid a visit to Space City!Zee came to Houston as part of Good Morning America's Closer to Home Tour.She is traveling around the U.S. throughout the summer, highlighting many cities 'hidden gems.A major part of Zee's visit to Houston was spending time with "Bayou Dave."David Rivers is a Buffalo Bayou Partnership employee on a mission to clean up the water.He goes out with the Clean & Green team every week, trying to bring the bayous back to their full beauty.They collect several tons of trash each year, both by hand and using their specially invented bio-vac boat.The boat sucks up trash along the surface of the water. Rivers said one person can make a difference, and he hopes people will think twice before throwing their trash.Also during her visit, Zee joined ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca in downtown Houston to discuss all things weather -- including the current drought and rising sea levels.In the Houston area, just for the month, Zee said Houston is 5 inches below-average rainfall.And along the coast to Lake Charles, the area is more than 14 inches below normal.The drought has resulted in 180 Texas counties issuing burn bans.Zee and Loresca also discussed the rising sea levels, not just in the U.S., but around the globe.At the current rate of global warming, 80% of islands could be uninhabitable by 2050.Zee said areas like the more than 300 islands in the Maldives are losing groundwater as the sea levels rise.The good news is that many communities are researching and implementing solutions like reclaimed islands, coral restoration and floating islands.Recently, Zee embarked on "Ginger's Ultimate Road Trip" -- traveling across the country in an electric vehicle.Zee and her team drove many electric vehicles at many price points.She said despite what many might think, they didn't have any trouble finding places to charge.