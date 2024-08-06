Gymnastics star Jordan Chiles talks bronze medal moment from Disneyland Paris

Fresh off the heels from her viral moment, the USA star spoke to "GMA."

U.S. women's gymnastics star Jordan Chiles took home two medals at the Summer Olympic Games and now, fresh off the heels of her first-ever individual medal, she's enjoying some rest and recovery at Disneyland Paris.

"There were so many emotions, so many things going through my mind when I found out I got that bronze medal," Chiles told "Good Morning America" on Tuesday fresh off her floor exercise win. "I couldn't be more proud of myself."

Chiles' score was first posted as only good enough for fifth place, but after her coaches challenged the scoring and a review of one of her skills led to a 0.1 increase, she jumped ahead of Romanians Sabrina Maneca-Voinea and Ana Barbosu.

"I'm going through a lot of feelings. I'm still on a high from last night and trying to get every moment in with my family, friends -- I'm trying to relax as best I can," she said. "Right now I have just been enjoying the time here at Disney."

Jordan Chiles, of the United States, after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Her and teammate Simone Biles, who took silver for her floor routine, sparked a now-viral moment atop the first-ever all-Black gymnastics podium when they bowed to their Brazilian competitor and gold medalist, Rebeca Andrade.

"A lot of people, they're kind of put in a position to where you give somebody their flowers, you got to give them back," Chiles said of the tradition to celebrate the winner. "With everything Rebeca's done within her sport and everything she's done, I felt like it was needed. That girl deserved that gold medal as much as her performance did."

Monday marked the first time Chiles has won an individual event medal. She helped lead the U.S. women to their first team gold in Paris since 2016 and previously won a silver team medal from the Tokyo Games.

The U.S. women drew quite the patriotic crowd at Bercy Arena over the course of the competition, where American celebrities ranged from A-list actors to former Olympic greats like Michael Phelps and Serna Williams.

"It feels amazing knowing that not only do I look up to these people, but all they're looking up to me as well," Chiles told "GMA." "It's been an honor. I had the ability to talk to Gabrielle Union last night. It was really cool. She gave me some encouraging words. I wouldn't be more proud to get encouraging words from her, of all people. It's been really cool knowing that as much as I have been appreciative to them, they've done it back to me."

After the finale event on Monday, which wrapped up the women's artistic gymnastics competitions at the Summer Games, the U.S. women will leave Paris with eight medals total.

They won the team gold medal; Biles won two additional gold individual medals in all-around and vault, plus silver in floor; Sunisa Lee got bronze in both all-around and uneven bars; Jade Carey won bronze in vault; and Chiles earned bronze for floor.

