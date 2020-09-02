u.s. & world

Grizzly bear chases hikers in Montana's Glacier National Park

A bystander's camera was rolling as a grizzly bear chased a group of hikers in Glacier National Park in Montana.

Avid hikers Dule and Evy Krivdich spotted the animal before the group below did and shouted to warn them -- but within moments, the grizzly bear raced up the hillside at the group.

"I noticed the grizzly coming down out of a treeline onto a meadow and I said, 'Look baby, there's a bear,'" Dule Krivdich told ABC News.

The couple can be heard on camera shouting at the hikers not to run away from the bear. As the trio of hikers scrambled to safety, the bear turned and clambered away.

Grizzly bear sightings are not uncommon in the park. Officials say if you run into a bear, you should remain calm, avoid eye contact, slowly back away and don't run.

"We complain about them running but they had a one-year-old toddler on their back and who knows what was going through their mind," Kridvich told ABC News.
