Girl who grew up in Ethiopian refugee camp killed in Fort Bend County hit-and-run crash

This is Sesinna. She grew up in a refugee camp in Ethiopia. She lost her life after a driver hit her & drove off outside Houston. She was excited to check out her new school. Hear from her father on #abc13 this afternoon -> https://t.co/QVFoyMbtxs. Rest In Peace, Sesinna. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RHfpEB1a3t