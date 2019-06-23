8-year-old hit by car in Fort Bend County dies, sheriff says

We’re heartbroken to report the 8-year old girl struck on Thursday passed away. It’s been a difficult 48-hours for our Fort Bend County families and Responders.



Our office along with the District Attorney’s office will be reviewing charges for the individual in custody. pic.twitter.com/PNV646nyOD — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 23, 2019

Angela Smith was charged Friday with felony failure to stop and render aid.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old girl that was hit by a car Thursday and was last reported to be in critical condition has died.The hit-and-run happened at Bissonnet and Hodges Bend Thursday.Angela Smith, 39, is accused of hitting the girl with her car and then taking off.Deputies say she failed to stop because she had a suspended driver's license and was afraid of what might happen next.Smith was detained Friday morning. She was charged and taken to jail around 7 p.m. that day.