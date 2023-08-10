Officials investigating what sparked 4-alarm fire in NW Harris County warehouse

The cause of what prompted a 4-alarm warehouse fire in northwest Harris County remains under investigation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway to find out the cause of a four-alarm fire at an AC warehouse in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted Wednesday evening that multiple crews were responding to the fire at the 10000 block of Gilson Lane.

Officials said a hazmat team was also called out to the scene because of the refrigerant in the warehouse, which is oil-based.

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene, but authorities said no injuries were reported. The warehouse was not opened at the time the fire sparked.

Photos shared by the fire marshal's office showed extensive damage and smoke surrounding the area.

An investigation is ongoing into what caused the fire.

