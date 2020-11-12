George Springer declines Houston Astros' qualifying offer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7560548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We love you, Springer! Here are the top five things you didn't know about George Springer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Springer is officially heading to free agency.The superstar outfielder declined the Houston Astros' qualifying offer of a one-year, $18.9 million deal to remain with the team that drafted him nine years ago.Springer, 31, could remain with Houston for a contract worth more than the amount in the qualifying offer, but he is seen as a marquee free agent this offseason.For the Astros, the qualifying offer is a procedural move. If Springer signs with a new team, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation.After the 2019 season, the Astros made the same move with former pitcher Gerrit Cole, who then declined the qualifying offer of $17.8 million before signing a nine-year, $324 million deal with the Yankees.Other big MLB names similarly declined qualifying offers with their former teams, including newly-minted NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds.