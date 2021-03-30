George Floyd's family, friends and classmates following Chauvin trial closely.

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10457664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck went on trial on charges of murder and manslaughter. ABC13's Chauncy Glover spoke with former prosecutor and state attorney Wilvin Carter for a recap of what you missed.