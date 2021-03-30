George Floyd

George Floyd's family, friends and classmates following Chauvin trial closely.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you drove by the Scott Street corner store Monday, nothing would be out of the ordinary. The now-iconic George Floyd mural painted on side of the store loomed quietly over the neighborhood.

But listen for a moment, and you might hear Chris Hutchins, who looked up to Floyd as a big brother growing up, talk about the emotions of this day. Monday was the first day of the trial against Derek Chauvin, the former officer who allegedly killed Floyd by placing his knee on Floyd's throat. It is also the first day of possible justice.

SEE ALSO: Jurors shown witness video at ex-officer's trial in George Floyd's death

"Even if he was intoxicated or whatever," said Hutchin. "That doesn't mean kill him. You don't kill a person just because they're intoxicated."

In Houston's Third Ward, there doesn't need to be a rally or a protest to feel Floyd's presence, it already permeates every corner.

WATCH: Derek Chauvin trial day 1: Here's what you missed
EMBED More News Videos

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck went on trial on charges of murder and manslaughter. ABC13's Chauncy Glover spoke with former prosecutor and state attorney Wilvin Carter for a recap of what you missed.



"I've had a lot of friends call, and ask if I was alright," said Herbert Mouton, who played basketball and football with Floyd at Jack Yates High School. "I guess they figured I would be watching it, and emotions would be taking over."

May 25, 2020, is now painted on the ground in front of Yates High School, along with the words, "Black Lives Matter." So much has happened since Floyd's death. There were the international protests, the emotional Houston home going, tributes from all corners of the world, and now the trial.

SEE ALSO: George Floyd family members join 60,000 protesters at Houston march

"Today is really an emotional day for us. All we can do is listen, and hope that justice is made," said Mouton.

Mouton and other Yates alumni, including long-time community activist Carl Davis, have formed a foundation, 88 CHUMP, in honor of Floyd's football jersey number.

They want Floyd's legacy to been seen at the ballot box.

"The legacy we are building is slowly in honor of Floyd, to keep it alive, and to educate our community on the importance of voting," said Mouton.

"We want justice," said Davis. "I hope we can get justice for the Floyd family."

Davis is also working with Mouton to raise money to fully revamp the Yates football field. Once completed, it will be a gathering place for the entire community, and it will bear Floyd's name.

"That's the Yates spirit. We're a close-knit family," said Davis. "Whether something happened to us, we all come together, same class or not."

In the meantime, they will all be watching to see what happens at the trial.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialmurdercourtcourt casegeorge floydrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd's death
Jurors face heavy burden in Derek Chauvin's high-profile trial
Snap-decision defense may not work for ex-cop in George Floyd trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire rips through Nassau Bay condos
Watson's lawyer denies QB reached out to women accusing him
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
Trooper not showing 'viable signs of brain activity,' DPS says
Despite warnings, travel increases across Houston and US
Warming up ahead of a strong cold front Wednesday
UH and Baylor could both make Final Four by end of tonight
Show More
Nearly 300 jobs open in Sugar Land with ABC 13 virtual job fair
Tax preparer was being harassed over refund, attorney says
Texas launches vaccine schedule sign-up as eligibility widens
Relieved Houstonians celebrate widened vaccine access
70% of Texas grid customers lost power during storm, study finds
More TOP STORIES News