Several protesters faint during Tuesday's march for George Floyd in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many protesters who gathered at Discovery Green in the name of George Floyd suffered from heat exhaustion and had to be carried away by medics.

As nearly 60,000 people rallied, the sun beamed down on the crowd and within 30 minutes paramedics rushed over to treat people who had fainted.

One of those people was Austin Feliz's sister.

"My mom was trying to get her attention, and she was just looking towards the sky and she fell back," said Feliz. "We had to walk through 100 people and a couple of bushes."

He said when his sister woke up, she was still feeling a bit light-headed at the end of the rally.

She said all she remembers is waking up and the medics tending to her

