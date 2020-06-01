Society

Family of George Floyd to march towards City Hall on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of George Floyd will be marching towards Houston's City Hall on Tuesday as ongoing protests continue throughout the nation.

City leaders, notable community members and local organizations invited the public to participate in the march, which will begin in the 1500 block of McKinney near Discovery Green at 3 p.m.



According to a Facebook post by Black Lives Matter Houston, the march is to "demand accountability for Black lives in Houston and across the country."



This protest comes after weekend demonstrations turned violent in downtown Houston, causing damage and multiple arrests.

