George Floyd's close friend on fight for change: 'Don't just stop, we've got to keep going'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of George Floyd's closest friends is urging the community to keep marching and protesting peacefully as the family's fight for justice continues.Floyd was laid to rest in Pearland on Tuesday. At the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery, a mausoleum stands for people to pay their respects.The staff said Floyd's family asked for the exact location of the burial to not be disclosed, out of respect for their family.Floyd grew up in Houston's Third Ward neighborhood. He was a star tight-end for the Jack Yates High School football team and graduated in 1993.Floyd's life-long friend and classmate, Vaughn Dickerson, said he doesn't want Floyd's name and legacy to be forgotten."The reality [that's] just setting in is that a prince, a king, is not home anymore," said Dickerson. "The foundational peace of the family is not at home anymore. Our souls are not going to rest until it's justified."Dickerson said many people are asking, "What's next?"He said in order to truly spark change, the community has to step up, hold each other accountable along with elected officials."Continue to stand, continue to walk in solidarity, continue to march, continue to peacefully protest," Dickerson said. "Don't just stop, we've got to keep going. This is the middle phase. Then, we got the end phase and the end phase will be very prosperous once we get justice."The Yates High School Class of 1993 is banning together and planning future events in honor of Floyd.