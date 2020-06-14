George Floyd

George Floyd once arrested by former HPD officer charged in botched raid, DA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County District Attorney's Office is looking into the arrest of George Floyd made by the former HPD officer who is charged with murder over a deadly botched narcotics raid in 2019 at a home on Harding Street.

District Attorney Kim Ogg spoke to the Wall Street Journal last week about Floyd's 2004 drug conviction.

According to the article published on June 12, Ogg concluded that Goines likely lied when he arrested Floyd on a minor drug offense for which Floyd served time in state jail.

Thousands of Goines' drug cases are under review or have been dismissed.

Ogg told the Wall Street Journal Floyd's case may be among those built on false evidence.

She said if a review reveals misconduct in Floyd's case, her office will presume all of Goines' cases dating back to 2004 are tainted.

Meanwhile, Goines' attorney told ABC13 Ogg is trying to capitalize on Floyd's murder for the upcoming election and is using this announcement as a distraction for the hundreds of cases the DA dealt with regarding non-violent protesters.

