Criminal charges recommended in deadly HPD raid: Source

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sources tell ABC13 Eyewitness News that Houston police has finished their internal investigation on the botched Harding Street raid, and will have new comments on the results of that investigation sometime Wednesday.

The sources say HPD is expected to recommend that several police officers face criminal charges in the fallout on the raid.

The developments come as a private investigative team hired by the lawyers of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas continue their work inside the Harding house.

Walking Eyewitness News through the home on Tuesday, the private investigators were seen marking every bullet hole, numbering somewhere past 30, and reconstructing the trajectory of the bullets.

"We've heard a story from the beginning about a wild gun battle and this guy wielding a .357 magnum and shooting four police officers with a pistol," said family attorney Mike Doyle. "That doesn't line up with physical evidence at the site that anybody who did a comprehensive evaluation would confirm."

Doyle says the team believes the living room couch is where Nicholas died. One of her beloved dogs was shot in the hallway between the cramped living and dining rooms.

Doyle adds his team realizes that Houston police investigators collected a vast amount of evidence the days following the January no-knock raid. However, they were surprised by the volume of seemingly important evidence left behind.

"I'm hopeful that if anyone wants to know the full story, they won't just ignore the evidence that's been collected by the family's efforts."

