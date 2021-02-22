gas prices

Houston gas prices see 'largest weekly climb' in a while following the winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Last week's historic winter storm has caused Houston gas prices to rise 11.7 cents, averaging about $2.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of over 2,500 stations in the area.

"With last week's extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan said price increases should begin to slow later this week or next. While many residents can look forward to this, he also warned not to expect it to last very long.

"However, as we near spring weather, we'll likely see another longer term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline, so motorists shouldn't jump for joy just yet," De Haan said.

As of Monday, the most affordable station in Houston is priced at $1.93 per gallon, while the most expensive is priced at $2.77.

It's a nationwide occurrence. Gas prices have risen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week.

The highest prices ever reached in Houston was in 2013 when it cost $3.64 per gallon.

Here's a list of historical gas prices in Houston and the national average going back 10 years:

  • February 22, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)
  • February 22, 2019: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
  • February 22, 2018: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
  • February 22, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
  • February 22, 2016: $1.48/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)
  • February 22, 2015: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
  • February 22, 2014: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
  • February 22, 2013: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)
  • February 22, 2012: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
  • February 22, 2011: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)


Here's a list of neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Austin- $2.25/g, up 13.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.12/g
  • Waco- $2.23/g, up 8.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.15/g
  • College Station- $2.24/g, up 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.18/g


SEE RELATED STORY: Texas prices for lodging, necessities skyrocket amid winter storm, power outages

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonwinter stormbusinessgas pricespersonal financegas stationfinancesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Texas prices for lodging, necessities skyrocket amid storm
Why is it still hard to find gas around Houston?
Gas prices could be rising amid US extreme cold: experts
New stickers give Texans 3 ways to share complaints at gas pumps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston relief fund on the way in wake of historic winter storm
13 Investigates: Year-round storm suffering deserves year-round prep
NASA unveils new video of rover landing on Mars | LIVE
2nd person dies after crash at car meet in NW Harris Co.
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses
FEMA provides grants for temporary housing, home repairs
Probe into power grid failure to start this week, Lt. gov says
Show More
'Texans love firearms': HPD says gun safety is a main focus
Houston grandma who froze to death victimized after her death
New jobs are now available after the Texas winter storm crisis
Mom of 4 seeks help after spending savings on shelter
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
More TOP STORIES News