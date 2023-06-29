Baytown area that evacuated due to gas leak is safe, city officials say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Baytown are safe to return to the area around Cedar Bayou Lynchburg and Goose Creek after a gas leak prompted an evacuation, the city said.

Thursday afternoon, the city of Baytown posted on Facebook for residents to avoid the area after a reported pipe rupture led to a gas leak near the lift station construction project on Cedar Bayou Lynchburg and Goose Creek.

"The neighborhood between Pepper Mill Street and Scottwood Drive was impacted and will not have service until the pipe is repaired," the city said.

In a 2:45 p.m. update, city officials said it was safe for residents to return. But, gas services will be available once repairs are finished. An estimated timeframe was not given.

City officials said CenterPoint hopes to have service restored by Thursday evening.