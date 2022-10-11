Iconic Houston plant sale blooms with 80 years of the best bulbs for the greenest thumbs

HOUSTON, Texas -- Despite our hurricanes, freezes, and random weather events, Houstonians truly dig the gardening and plant life - especially during the pandemic, where many thumbs got greener while at home in their yards.

To that end, Houston's heralded garden club is hosting its longtime market for plant and gardening experts and even those who wouldn't know an rose from a weed. The Garden Club of Houston will hold its annual Bulb & Plant Mart this week, which celebrates an astounding 80th anniversary this year.

Plant lovers and those interested in gardening can head to The Church of St. John The Divine (2450 River Oaks Blvd.) for the beloved sale, which boasts everything from amaryllis to zinnia. Preview night runs from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, October 13; the event features music and light bites. The sale continues from Friday, October 14 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) through Saturday, October 15 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.).

