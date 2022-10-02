Woman trapped between rocks near Galveston's seawall for at least an hour, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was hurt when she fell and was trapped between rocks near Galveston's seawall Sunday morning, according to police.

Galveston police said they responded to a call of a woman trapped upside down in the rocks at the jetty near 10th Street and Seawall.

The woman was trapped for at least an hour upside down up to her knees, investigators said.

Galveston police said she was more than likely looking for something she had dropped when she became wedged in between the rocks.

A ladder truck was called to help remove the woman from the rocks.

She was placed in an ambulance with minor injuries.