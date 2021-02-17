Galveston officials considering flying in military aid and supplies

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston and other surrounding areas continue to be impacted by the round of winter storms, one city is considering receiving extra support.On Wednesday, Galveston city officials said they are exploring all possibilities, including having military aid along with supplies, such as food, water and clothing. Those supplies would be flown to Scholes Airport.The supplies would have to be flown in due to poor driving conditions on major interstates.Officials said they do not have a timeline on when these resources would be available.City leaders added that they are continuing to communicate with emergency management officials to get those supplies for residents.