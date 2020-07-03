Intruder shot and killed breaking into Galveston home, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead following a Thursday night home invasion in a Galveston Island neighborhood.The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Darcy Street near 103rd St.Police say a resident reported that an intruder had been shot while breaking in through the window of a home.Crews arrived to find one person dead at the scene.It is unclear if anyone else was involved.