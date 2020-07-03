Intruder shot and killed breaking into Galveston home, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead following a Thursday night home invasion in a Galveston Island neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Darcy Street near 103rd St.

Police say a resident reported that an intruder had been shot while breaking in through the window of a home.

Crews arrived to find one person dead at the scene.

It is unclear if anyone else was involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonhome invasionintrudershootingperson killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Greg Abbott issues statewide mask order
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
Woman suing HCSO, claims excessive force during arrest
Crash into salon leaves $300K in damage, owner says
One more hazy day before changes arrive this weekend
Teens lead deputies on 147 mph chase without licenses
Crash involving pedestrian closes Katy Freeway near West Loop
Show More
Call for changes after audit finds oversight of HPD drug squads
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
ABC13 Morning News for July 3, 2020
Outside play lowers stress, increases focus in kids, experts say
What face masks work best?
More TOP STORIES News