Intruder shot and killed breaking into Galveston home, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead following a Thursday night home invasion in a Galveston Island neighborhood.
The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Darcy Street near 103rd St.
Police say a resident reported that an intruder had been shot while breaking in through the window of a home.
Crews arrived to find one person dead at the scene.
It is unclear if anyone else was involved.
