2 workers hurt when container explodes in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews contained a fire from a storage container in Galveston after an explosion Tuesday afternoon.According to police, the container blast site is at the Pelican Island Storage Terminal on GTI Boulevard, which is not far from the Texas A&M-Galveston campus.Two people working on the container were taken to UTMB with non-life threatening injuries.It is not immediately known what caused the explosion.