Galveston DA confirms children's center previously evicted now under criminal investigation

The Galveston District Attorney confirmed The Children's Center shelter is under a criminal investigation following alleged harsh living conditions.

The Children's Center was ordered to close in April after high amounts of lead, rat droppings, and more were found at the shelter.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston District Attorney confirmed its office opened a criminal investigation on The Children's Center shelter located on the island.

It's a story ABC13 has been following for months as allegations of lead exposure and non-compliance have been looming at the center.

The Galveston County District Attorney tells ABC13 they are working with a number of state and federal agencies on this open criminal investigation.

In the last few months, the county evicted the charity after three decades on a rent-free lease following allegations of filthy living conditions.

Eyewitness News learned through county health district officials that they found high amounts of lead, rat droppings, rotting food, and a bed bug and flea infestation.

In April, all the families living there were removed from those shelters because it was deemed unfit to live.

Now, a criminal investigation has been opened into the same charity. The district attorney's office tells ABC13 they can't say much or what is being investigated because of the pending investigation.

We have reached out to representatives at the children's center and are awaiting a response.

