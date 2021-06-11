abc13 plus galveston

Ball High School's robotics team is taking on the world

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ball High School's robotics team is taking on the world

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston's Ball High School Robotics team isn't just good - they're the best.

The school competed in the 2021 VEX Robotics World Championship and finished with four of the top sixteen teams around the globe.

But the work is not easy. The students spend hours after school and on weekends building the the robots, practicing maneuvers, and competing on the local and state level. Team member Christian Leitzel said, "You really start from nothing. You start from just a couple pieces of metal and then you build a whole robot. It takes months and hours and hours of work. And to see it all pay off, with being able to drive, feels really nice."

Ball High School Robotics teacher Katherine Pickavance said, "I'm so proud of them. They're like a second family to me. We travel as a team and I see them every Saturday, every weekend. They're just extended family."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgalvestonrobotseducationabc13 plustechnologyabc13 plus galvestonengineeringsciencestudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS GALVESTON
The Gypsy Joynt is the grooviest place you'll ever eat!
Burn survivor finds inspiration in music
Pride Galveston celebrates acceptance and life
Find out about gigs offering $250 bonus during ABC13 job fair
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News